Over 1700 new cases of COVID in Ontario Sunday with 15 new deaths

A spike in the number of COVID cases across Ontario today.

The province is reporting 1,747 cases after 47,600 tests were completed.

15 new deaths were also announced.

The province pointing out that "Counts may be higher in part due to a data catch-up process following a service degradation in CCM."

Locally, there are 545 new cases in Toronto, 352 in Peel and 163 in York Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 1,158,355 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Niagara's updated numbers will be released at noon.