Over $1M announced to build and improve trails in St. Catharines

Over $1M has been announced to build and improve five trails in St. Catharines.

The federal and provincial funding will go towards new trails connecting Scott street to the Fairview mall through John Page Park, upgrades to trails in Lakeside Park and Rennie Park as well as the Merritt Trail and a trail in Pearson Park.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle, and Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff made the announcement today, with $824,748 coming from the federal government's COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, and the Ontario government contributing $206,187.

“Community infrastructure is vitally important and investing in it ensures that residents can enjoy public amenities now and well into the future. Investing in community trails not only provides residents with new ways to access parks and greenspaces, it ensures that residents can continue to enjoy walks, exercise and our community’s natural beauty safely.”

Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

“These local investments in municipal infrastructure in St. Catharines are key to economic recovery in Niagara. The Government of Ontario is working closely with partners at all levels of government to deliver key community projects that benefit the lives and well-being of local residents.”

Sam Oosterhoff, Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education