Over 2000 new cases of COVID reported on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 2,142 cases of COVID-19 this Boxing Day.
While the province did not report case numbers yesterday on Christmas Day, 2,159 new infections were detected.
755 people spent Christmas in hospital being treated for the virus, with 286 in the ICU and 187 on ventilators.
The province says there have been 81 more deaths from COVID-19 in the two days since the last report on Wednesday.
Today, there are 541 new cases in Toronto, 344 in Peel, 262 in York Region, 136 in Hamilton and 131 in Windsor-Essex.
A province-wide lockdown went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today to try to curb the spread of the virus.
Niagara's numbers will be released at noon today.
