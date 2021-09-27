Over $26,000 in fire code violations issued following Welland Fire inspections

Over $26,000 in fire code violation fines have been issued following inspections by Welland Fire.

The first fine dates back to June of last year when the fire department responded to a fire safety complaint at 255 Prince Charles Drive. Staff discovered the three-storey building was being used as a rooming house, but when the fire alarm system was tested, it did not work. The building operator was told to immediately repair the system. On September 13th the corporate ownership was convicted of failing to maintain a fire alarm system in working condition and failing to test and inspect the system. They were fined $6,500 plus court costs.

In a different case, fire crews inspected the property at 256 Alberta Street in August of last year after a fire safety complaint. Staff found it was being used as a rooming house and accommodation was also being offered in a trailer in the yard. There were no working smoke alarms or carbon monoxide alarms in the building or the trailer. On September 23rd, the property owners were convicted of failing to maintain smoke alarms in working condition, failing to install carbon monoxide alarms, failing to replace expired smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, and failing to implement an approved fire safety plan. The owners were fined $10,000 plus court costs.

In a third case, police requested the Fire Prevention team attend a property at 792 Townline Tunnel Road back in March of this year. Officials say an illegal marijuana grow op was happening inside the single-family home. On September 23rd, the property owners were convicted for conducting hazardous activities and failing to install carbon monoxide alarms and fined $10,000 plus court costs.