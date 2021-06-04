Over 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Niagara
Niagara is celebrating the end of the week by passing another vaccine milestone.
Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed over 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to Niagara residents.
It adds up to 57.6 percent of the population with at least one dose, and 5 percent of the population with both doses.
Niagara Health has administered 143,300 vaccines, Public Health adds another 112,900, and pharmacies and primary care providers are responsible for another 36,000.
More than 26,000 residents have also been vaccinated outside the region.
To book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic go to Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.
Niagara Region Public Health also recently announced the addition of new clinic dates specifically geared toward young people and their families.
-
ROUNDTABLE Rev Martha Lockwood and Brandon CurrieROUNDTABLE Rev Martha Lockwood and Brandon Currie
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Spirit Untamed *The Conjuring the Devil Made Me Do It (theatres and VOD) *Rockfield: A Studio On The Farm (VOD/Digital) *Hero (premium VOD in the Cineplex Store)
-
Here's what kids are dealing with NOT going back to schoolTim talks to Laura Hughes on what kids are dealing with NOT going back to school