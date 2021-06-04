Over 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Niagara

Niagara is celebrating the end of the week by passing another vaccine milestone.

Niagara Region Public Health has confirmed over 300,000 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to Niagara residents.

It adds up to 57.6 percent of the population with at least one dose, and 5 percent of the population with both doses.

Niagara Health has administered 143,300 vaccines, Public Health adds another 112,900, and pharmacies and primary care providers are responsible for another 36,000.

More than 26,000 residents have also been vaccinated outside the region.

To book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic go to Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.

Niagara Region Public Health also recently announced the addition of new clinic dates specifically geared toward young people and their families.