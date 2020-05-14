Over 300,000 people have died with COVID-19 worldwide

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 complications is topping 300,000.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say more than 4.4 million people have tested positive.

More than 84,000 have died in the U.S. where 1.4 million have contracted the virus.

In Canada, over 73,000 have become infected with the virus, and over 5400 people have died.

Ontario now has a total of 21494 confirmed cases and a death toll of 1798.

The Niagara Region has 575 total cases, including 55 deaths.