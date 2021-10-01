Over 300 charges laid in an operation targeting loud vehicles in Niagara

An operation in Niagara targeting loud vehicles has wrapped up with over 300 charges laid.

"Operation Loud and Clear" was launched by Niagara Regional Police after many complaints from the community.

From April 1st, 2021 to September 30th, 2021, over 175 traffic stops on loud vehicles took place, 307 charges were laid.

82 drivers were ticketed for not having a muffler, 61 had an improper muffler, over 100 for unnecessary noise, and 54 for other offences.

Three drivers were found driving while under suspension and with no insurance, an additional driver was found to be driving while under suspension and two others without insurance.

Six vehicles were removed from the roadway directly relating to loud vehicle traffic stops that were found to be unfit for the road.