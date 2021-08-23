Over 300 people being treated in Ontario hospitals for COVID-19

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting more than 300 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province.

Minister Christine Elliott says 204 people have been hospitalized but are being treated outside the ICU, while 151 additional patients are receiving treatment in the ICU.

She also notes not all hospitals update their reports over the weekend.

In all, Elliott is reporting 639 new COVID-19 cases today with approximately 80 percent, 515 cases, attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Fully vaccinated people account for 124 of today's cases - just shy of 20 percent.