Over 300 people being treated in Ontario hospitals for COVID-19
Ontario's Health Minister is reporting more than 300 people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the province.
Minister Christine Elliott says 204 people have been hospitalized but are being treated outside the ICU, while 151 additional patients are receiving treatment in the ICU.
She also notes not all hospitals update their reports over the weekend.
In all, Elliott is reporting 639 new COVID-19 cases today with approximately 80 percent, 515 cases, attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Fully vaccinated people account for 124 of today's cases - just shy of 20 percent.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (AUG 23, 2021)Dave is joined by Jackie Fenton Organizer for the Pet Lovers Market in Ancaster & Stefani Tworyczuk from Gravelly Bay Designs joins us to talk about her custom made dog leashes and collars
-
NIAGARA SPORTS REPORT - EPISODE 184 August 21st 2021NLL 2021 Hall of Fame Roundtable with Pat McCready, Steve Toll, Shawn Williams and Paul Day.
-
ROUNDTABLE Janice Arnoldi and Sean VanderklissROUNDTABLE Janice Arnoldi and Sean Vanderkliss HOST Matt Holmes