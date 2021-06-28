Over 34 percent of Niagara residents still have not received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

As adults in Ontario rushed to book an accelerated second COVID-19 vaccine shot this morning, there are still people who have yet to get a first dose.

In Niagara, 65.6 percent of residents have at least one dose, but the increase in first doses is starting to slow down.

That leaves 34.4 percent of residents who are still completely unvaccinated.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says now that second doses are being offered to adults on a shortened timeline, the challenge becomes convincing the people who are less motivated to get vaccinated.

"We're getting a small number of people every day who are choosing to sign up for their first dose - maybe 100, 200 every day - but it definitely is not rising as quickly. It's unfortunate, but I think it's somewhat expected that we've probably got everybody who is really keen and enthusiastic for that first dose."

Hirji also says it may be more difficult in the short-term for people to find an available appointment to get a first shot.

"Part of what's challenging right now is that with so many people signing up for their second doses, there aren't a lot of appointments in the near future," he explains. "You need to book an appointment two to three weeks from now and people who are not as motivated about vaccination, maybe aren't going to sign up for that appointment for something that's so far down the road."

Hirji is also hopeful that a recent guidance document released by the federal government may help spur on more people to get the first shot.

The document outlines the risks associated with certain activities based on various levels of vaccination, including small unmasked indoor gatherings for fully vaccinated people.