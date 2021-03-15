Over 40,000 COVID vaccine shots given out in Niagara so far

A milestone in Niagara after over 40,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

41,500 doses have been given out in Niagara so far, as the region prepares to open its first mass immunization clinic on Thursday in Niagara Falls.

Residents 80+ are now able to book an appointment by using the Ontario government's portal to book an appointment at one of Niagara's clinics.

You can go online or call the hotline at 1-888-999-6488.

29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were reported as the death toll holds steady at 373.

The number of active cases continues to climb back up to 265, with almost 30 outbreaks on the go.

There are 118 variant cases in the region.