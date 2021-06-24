Over 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Niagara

Over 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been doled out in Niagara.

Niagara Region Public Health announced the latest milestone yesterday as 72.7 percent of residents over 12 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 21.3 percent have completed the full two-shot series.

Provincial officials are reporting 76.5 percent of adults in Ontario have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 27.5 percent have gotten both.

Health officials continue to urge people to get their second COVID-19 shot as soon as possible, but doctors are still trying to encourage the people who have not signed up for their first shot to get it done.