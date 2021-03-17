Over 43,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Niagara so far

More than 43,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Niagara.

Niagara Health is reporting more than 29,500 shots have been successfully administered and Niagara Region Public Health adds on another 13,800.

Public Health officials says over 31 percent of Niagara's over 80 population has been vaccinated thanks to the combined efforts of both health care organizations.

With just over 9,000 appointments booked through the provincial portal, Public Health says another 47 percent of the age category should be vaccinated soon.

The region's first mass immunization clinic opens tomorrow at the MacBain Community Centre.

Appointments can still be booked through the provincial system: call 1-888-999-6488 or go to Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.