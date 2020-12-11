Over $492,000 donated so far for Great Holiday Food Drive Express

Over $492,000 has been donated to this year’s special edition of the Great Holiday Food Drive in support of Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold.

Like many other charities, Community Care is facing a surge in demand for service while fundraising opportunities were quashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, the organization forged ahead with The Great Holiday Food Drive Express - a twist on the traditional event at Market Square in St. Catharines.

This year, a St. Catharines transit bus travelled to several different locations throughout St. Catharines and Thorold to collect donations, while a team remained at Market Square running a drive through donation option.

Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold CEO Betty Lou Souter says over $225,000 came in through online donations. “The community is responding in a different way,” she explains. “A different way is very positive because who knows what’s going to happen in the future and we just have to be positive.”

But the annual food drive isn’t over yet. Donation bins will remain dotted across the cities for the weekend to help meet the increased need for help.

Financial contributions can also be made online or by texting GIVE to 20222.