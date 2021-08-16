Over 500 cases reported in Ontario today with 119 in the ICU

Ontario is reporting 526 new COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate now sits at 2.7 percent - a level we haven't seen since mid-June.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases continues to climb, reaching 469 today.

According to the province, there are currently 119 people in intensive care with COVID-19 in Ontario, up from 113 last Monday.

One person being treated in the ICU is fully vaccinated while the rest have not received a COVID vaccine, or are partially vaccinated.

Of the new cases reported today, 353 cases are in unvaccinated individuals, 60 are in partially vaccinated people, and the remaining 113 are in fully vaccinated people.