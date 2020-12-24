Over $6,800 raised for Community Care in place of Chief's Holiday Breakfast

Even through the Niagara Regional Police couldn't host the annual Chief's Holiday Breakfast in person, they were still able to raise more than $6,800 for Community Care.

Chief Bryan MacCulloch says $6,825 was raised for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold thanks to the generosity of members of the community and the NRPS.

Members of the community were encouraged to purchase gift cards instead of the traditional breakfast.

Community Care officials have said the need is up this year as some people access their services for the very first time due to the pandemic.

CEO Betty-Lou Souter has also expressed concern about the need going into the new year and encourages anyone who is able to consider donating.