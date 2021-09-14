Over 60,000 Ontario residents experiencing 'long COVID-19' symptoms: science group
A science advisory group says tens of thousands of people in Ontario are experiencing post-COVID-19 symptoms.
In a brief released today, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says the symptoms of so-called long COVID can last from weeks to months after contracting the virus.
The group says a conservative estimate suggests between 57,000 and 78,000 Ontarians had or are currently experiencing long COVID symptoms.
The most common of more than 200 different symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, general pain or discomfort, anxiety and depression.
The science group says individuals experiencing such symptoms have difficulty performing daily activities and may require increased health-care resources.
The group is also calling for more research to help the health-care system better prepare to deal with the impact of long COVID in the future.
