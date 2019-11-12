Over 600 calls made to CAA Niagara already following storm

CAA Niagara says their emergency roadside department responded to 415 calls last night, and close to 200 calls this morning already.

A third of the calls are for battery issues, and another third of the calls are for stuck vehicles and accidents.

They are asking drivers to be extra cautious on the roads, avoiding any distractions obeying speed limits.

Niagara Regional Police also reporting a busy morning saying they are responding to more collisions today due to the snow, and many of those 'preventable.'

They say 4x4s, large trucks or people driving with more confidence than they should, all can run into or cause problems on poor roads.

The NRP saying no one is invincible, unless you are driving a tank.

OPP reporting over 400 crashes reported to OPP in the last 24 hours after 20-30 cm of snow fell across Niagara, and the rest of the GTHA.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says luckily so far no one has been seriously hurt.