Over $7.9 million will be donated after another record-breaking Bell Let's Talk Day

Over $7.9 million will be donated to mental health organizations after another record-breaking Bell Let's Talk Day.

The final results are in with 159,173,435 interactions tallied up throughout the day.

Bell will donate 5 cents for every use of the Twitter or TikTok hashtag, use of the social media frames, or view of the official video.

It all adds up to $7,958,671.75.

The funds will be dispersed across Canada.

In the past Pathstone Mental Health, the YWCA Niagara, and Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre have received some of the funding, as well as the Canadian Mental Health Association in Hamilton, St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation in Hamilton and the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation in Burlington.