Over half of Conservative members have voted for new leader one week before deadline

More than half of Conservative party members have already voted for their next leader.

The party says over more than 350-thousand mail-in ballots have been returned out of the 678-thousand they sent to people who can vote in the contest.

With about a week left for Conservatives to vote in their party's leadership election, candidates are focusing on the race's key battlegrounds.



Jean Charest's campaign is spending resources in Ontario and British Columbia.



Campaign officials are counting on a strong showing for the former Quebec premier in Atlantic Canada and Quebec.



They say they believe Charest has the points needed to win a narrow victory, despite the momentum behind front-runner Pierre Poilievre (PWAH'-lee-ehv).



Candidates are assigned points based on what share of the vote they get in each riding.



The winner needs to get more than 50 per cent of the available points.