Overdose Prevention and Education Network of Niagara issues an adverse reaction advisory
It has been a bad summer for overdose deaths in Niagara.
Positive Living Niagara's Director of StreetWorks Service Talia Storm says they are seeing a rise in overdoses, including many deaths over the last number of weeks.
"We're seeing a lot of benzos [Benzodiazepines] mixed in causing very strange adverse reactions. So we're actually, in Niagara, under an adverse reaction advisory alert through the Overdose Prevention and Education Network of Niagara."
Niagara EMS responded to 105 suspected opioid overdose cases in July alone, setting a record for the highest number of responses made in a single month since data collection began in 2018.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (AUG 23, 2021)Dave is joined by Jackie Fenton Organizer for the Pet Lovers Market in Ancaster & Stefani Tworyczuk from Gravelly Bay Designs joins us to talk about her custom made dog leashes and collars
-
NIAGARA SPORTS REPORT - EPISODE 184 August 21st 2021NLL 2021 Hall of Fame Roundtable with Pat McCready, Steve Toll, Shawn Williams and Paul Day.
-
ROUNDTABLE Janice Arnoldi and Sean VanderklissROUNDTABLE Janice Arnoldi and Sean Vanderkliss HOST Matt Holmes