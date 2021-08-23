Overdose Prevention and Education Network of Niagara issues an adverse reaction advisory

It has been a bad summer for overdose deaths in Niagara.

Positive Living Niagara's Director of StreetWorks Service Talia Storm says they are seeing a rise in overdoses, including many deaths over the last number of weeks.

"We're seeing a lot of benzos [Benzodiazepines] mixed in causing very strange adverse reactions. So we're actually, in Niagara, under an adverse reaction advisory alert through the Overdose Prevention and Education Network of Niagara."

Niagara EMS responded to 105 suspected opioid overdose cases in July alone, setting a record for the highest number of responses made in a single month since data collection began in 2018.