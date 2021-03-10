iHeartRadio
Overheated air handling unit sparked Ridley College fire

An overheated air handling unit sparked a fire at Ridley College in St. Catharines.

Crews were able to quickly tackle the flames in the attic area of the building where the pool is located.

The overall damage estimate for yesterday afternoon's fire comes in at $100,000.

No injuries were reported.

