Overheated air handling unit sparked Ridley College fire
An overheated air handling unit sparked a fire at Ridley College in St. Catharines.
Crews were able to quickly tackle the flames in the attic area of the building where the pool is located.
The overall damage estimate for yesterday afternoon's fire comes in at $100,000.
No injuries were reported.
Great knock down by StC Fire crews at Ridley College fire. Crews are now ventilating. pic.twitter.com/xiGJeIn4wS— Dave Upper (@DaveUpper_) March 9, 2021
-
ROUNDTABLE Sean Polden and Sue-Ann StaffROUNDTABLE Sean Polden and Sue-Ann Staff
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. George Floyd trial. Reporting on your own hit and run?
-