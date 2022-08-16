Overnight robbery in Port Colborne, three suspects sought

Niagara Regional Police are looking for three suspects after an overnight robbery at a home in Port Colborne.

On Tuesday, August 15 at 10:09pm, officers responded to a residence in the area of Elm Street and Meadowlark Drive regarding a robbery that had just occurred.

The homeowner told police three masked men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered their home and demanded items of value.

The homeowner, who sustained no physical injuries, was able to flee from their residence and into the street for assistance.

All three suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be a black Volkswagen Passat with an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1

- Male

- 6’0” tall

- Slender/thin build

Suspect #2

- Male

- Slender/thin build

Suspect #3

- Male

- Slender/thin build

Police are appealing to potential witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the robbery, and are encouraging anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to contact Niagara Regional Police.