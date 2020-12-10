Overwhelming support for Niagara senior who gave up his pets

An outpouring of support for a St. Catharines senior who gave up his pets to the Lincoln County Humane Society.

Bernard Carroll who lost his home due to a renovation eviction, was living out of his vehicle when gave up his two cats and two dogs this week.

His story has pulled at the heartstrings of many in Niagara and Kevin Strooband, the Executive Director at the LCHS says when Carroll's story got out, the community responded.

"My office was full of clothes, toiletries, boots you name it, it was in here, and I called Bernard and asked him to come in see what's going on in my office"

Strooband says Carroll was overwhelmed and humbled at the outpouring of support adding it was emotional to see his grateful reaction to it all.

Strooband says he asked Carroll what else he needed and an emotional Carroll replied "I need my family back."

The LCHS is going to work to make that happen.

"Community Care, Niagara Housing, the Region they're all working together to find this individual a house where he can take his pets, because that is our goal, and he'll be getting them (his pets) back at no charge, because it's the right thing to do."

Strooband says Carroll would only take what he needed saying there are others in the community that need items as well.

All the extra donations are being split between Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold and Niagara Assertive Street Outreach.

You can listen to Kevin Strooband's full interview with 610CKTB's Tim Denis by clicking here.