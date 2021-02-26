Owen Sound man facing drug trafficking charges after being arrested in St. Catharines

An Owen Sound man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was arrested in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police officials say they spotted a man known by police driving in the Merritt Street and Chestnut Street area yesterday.

When they pulled the driver over in the Welland Avenue and Bunting Road area, they were able to confirm the identity of the driver and arrested him for failing to comply with previous release orders.

A search of the white 2004 Buick Rendezvous revealed suspected illegal drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police have charged 51 year old David Cameron Firth with possession of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Benzodiazepine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.