Owner of former Welland House Hotel property still working on demolition permit application

Work continues as the owner of the Welland House Hotel property is still trying to get a demolition permit following the devastating fire last month.

During an update to council last night, city staff confirmed the original permit application submitted by the property owner was deficient.

The owner is now working on putting together an environmental assessment of the debris at the site and a documentation and salvage plan regarding the remaining heritage pieces.

Director of Planning and Building Services Tami Kitay says the city is also working on plans to reopen portions of the sidewalk damaged during the fire and previous demolition completed due to safety concerns. "The city is working with the owner to determine if the owner will reconstruct the sidewalk to city standards or if the owner will pay the city to reconstruct the sidewalk. If the determination is not made in a timely fashion, the city will install asphalt patch on the damaged portions of sidewalk and have the fencing pushed back to allow public access."

Staff believe once a permit is granted, it would take 8 - 10 weeks for the debris to be fully cleared.

As of this time, the Ontario Fire Marshal has not yet released a final report on the possible cause for the blaze that completely destroyed the historic building.