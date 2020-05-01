Owner of long term care homes in Canada facing $50 million dollar COVID lawsuit
A lawsuit, which is being called the largest COVID-19 injury suit in the country to date, has been filed against the owner of some 500 long term care homes in Canada.
Diamond and Diamond is sprearheading the $50 million lawsuit on behalf of two men who lost their mothers to COVID-19 while living in a Revera owned facility in Ontario.
The class action is being brought forth on behalf of all persons who have lived, or are currently living, at a Revera retirement living residence in the province.
Revera owns Garden City Manor in St. Catharines and Plymouth Cordage in Welland.
Neither of the homes have an outbreak of COVID-19.
