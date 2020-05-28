Owner of lost bundle of cash in Thorold comes forward
Police say the owner of a bundle of cash lost in Thorold, has now come forward.
A member of the public went to the police station on Tuesday after finding money on the street in the area of Collier Road South and Confederation Avenue.
The owner came forward today.
No word on if the person who turned in the money will get a reward.
