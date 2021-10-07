Owner of Niagara concrete company charged with fraud over alleged unfinished jobs

Niagara police have arrested a 32 yr old Niagara Falls man in a concrete scam.

The Fraud Unit started investigating allegations of fraud by the company Pasha’s Concrete Corporation in August.

Officers say they received complaints that residents would hire the company for concrete jobs, the owner of the company would ask for a deposit, but after payment the work never started, or was never finished.

According to police, members of the public were defrauded in excess of $39,000.

32 yr old Hakan Akgul of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with six counts of fraud under $5,000, and two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Akgul has been released from police custody with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200.