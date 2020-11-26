Owner of Toronto barbecue restaurant facing nine charges after defying COVID-19 orders

The owner of a Etobicoke barbeque joint is facing a list of charges after openly defying the province's COVID-19 regulations.

By-law officers, Toronto Police officers, and members of Toronto Public Health went to the restaurant on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard yesterday after the owner reopened the business, despite orders to close the location to in-person dining the day before.

The City of Toronto has now confirmed a total of nine charges will be laid against the restaurant owner and the corporation, Adamson Barbecue Ltd.

Two charges stem from failure to comply with an order under the Reopening Ontario Act while an additional five breaches under the Act are pending.

City officials say the remaining charges are in relation to failing to have a business licence.

Officials say the city is considering all options, including court orders, requiring the restaurant cease all indoor and outdoor dining. Officers will be returning today, prepared to take more enforcement actions if necessary.

Toronto is currently considered to be in the 'grey' or lockdown portion of the province's tiered COVID-19 protocols.

Under those rules, restaurants may not offer dine-in options, but take-out and delivery are still permissible.

Premier Doug Ford responded to the situation, saying, "I was nice to the guy yesterday but buddy let me tell you something, you need to shut down. You are putting people's lives in jeopardy."