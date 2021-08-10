Owner of Welland House Hotel submits for demolition permit following devastating fire

The owner of a historic St. Catharines building destroyed by a fire last month has submitted a demolition permit request.

St. Catharines CAO David Oakes confirmed the owner of the Welland House Hotel site submitted for the permit last week and says the owner's architect is spearheading the work, taking into consideration the heritage requirements of the site and managing any attributes they can try to save.

Oakes says an Ontario Fire Marshal investigation is still ongoing to determine a cause for the massive fire on July 12th.

St. Catharines Fire Chief Jeff McCormick has previously stated he believes someone must have been inside the building before the fire began because there was no ignition source in the building at the time.