Owners and staff at St. Louis Bar and Grill in Cambridge, ON charged in connected to deadly crash
A Cambridge restaurant's two owners and two staff members have been charged in connection with a fatal impaired driving crash in the city last year.
Waterloo Regional Police say St. Louis Bar and Grill and the four individuals face a total of 21 charges under the Liquor Licence Act including selling liquor to an intoxicated person.
They come after a 38-year-old Cambridge man pleaded guilty in December to impaired driving causing the death of 67-year-old Kenneth Scott last November.
Police say an investigation determined the driver left a licensed establishment before the collision.
-
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
-
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
-
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD