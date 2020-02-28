Owners and staff at St. Louis Bar and Grill in Cambridge, ON charged in connected to deadly crash

A Cambridge restaurant's two owners and two staff members have been charged in connection with a fatal impaired driving crash in the city last year.

Waterloo Regional Police say St. Louis Bar and Grill and the four individuals face a total of 21 charges under the Liquor Licence Act including selling liquor to an intoxicated person.

They come after a 38-year-old Cambridge man pleaded guilty in December to impaired driving causing the death of 67-year-old Kenneth Scott last November.

Police say an investigation determined the driver left a licensed establishment before the collision.