Owners of property in Fort Erie, where two women were murdered, looking to add second home on lot

The owners of a property in Fort Erie, where two young women were shot to death in the winter, are looking to make some changes.

The owners of the short-term rental on the Niagara Parkway have submitted an application to sever the lot and build another single detached home on the property.

The existing home was the scene of a double homicide in January.

A group of renters from outside Niagara held a party at the home, where 20 yr old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18 yr old Christine Crooks of Toronto were shot to death.

An aspiring rapper known as El Plaga, 22 year old Christopher Lucas of Scarborough, is facing two counts of first degree murder in the case.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop tells CKTB's Tom McConnell the property, which has town sewer services, but not water, was required to be discussed at the public meeting this week to allow the town to understand future plans and ask questions to the owners.

Redekop says several concerns were raised, including limiting the size of the existing lot, and the size of the second home.

He says the major issue is the use of the property from neighbours, some who are concerned that short-term rentals attract trouble.

Redekop says there should be no short-term rentals allowed on the property, and the owners appear to be in agreement with that.

The application has not yet been approved, but town staff will come back with a recommendation to be considered by council members.

The entire process usually takes a few months.

The town has launched a short-term pilot program to regulate the properties.