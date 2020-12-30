Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine receives emergency authorization in UK
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 has been given the green light in the UK.
Officials say the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for its use.
Partial results from studies in almost 24,000 people in Britain, Brazil and South Africa suggest the shots are safe and about 70 percent effective.
-
ROUNDTABLE – Liz Benneian and Ted MouradianMatt and the panel discuss the topics of the day; today with Liz Benneian and Ted Mouradian
-
Ontario Tourism expecting $2 Billion Loss Over NYETourism Industry Association of Ontario news release says Ontario Tourism and Hospitality Industry Bracing for Nearly $2 Billion Loss Over the New Year Holiday. Matt talks to Beth PotterPresident and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Ontario
-
TOP 5 STREAMING WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. Richard Crouse top five movies streaming this year: MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKETS, DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA, HIS HOUSE, GREYHOUND