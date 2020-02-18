Ozzie cancels latest tour
If you have tickets to see Ozzy Osbourne in Hamilton, you will be getting a refund.
The rock legend has cancelled his North American tour which also includes several other Canadian dates.
Ozzy will be travelling to Switzerland instead for treatment of his Parkinsons disease.
The 71 year old announced he was suffering from the disease last month.
