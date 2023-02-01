Ozzy Osbourne Announces Retirement From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne says his touring days are over.

The heavy metal icon posted a statement on social media announcing his physical condition has forced him to cancel his upcoming European tour.

Ozzy said his singing voice is fine, but he's not "physically capable" of going out on tour.

He originally launched his No More Tours 2 farewell tour in 2018, but was forced to postpone his 2019 dates due to illness.

In 2020, Ozzy revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The former Black Sabbath frontman said his team is currently coming up with ideas for how he can still perform without traveling city to city.