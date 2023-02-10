Packed house at Gale Centre in Niagara Falls to talk health care

It was a packed house at the Gale Centre to talk health care in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates hosting an 'emergency' townhall about the issue.

Gates talked to the crowd about the crisis in health care and long term care in Niagara and in the province and also condemned underspending by the Premier who is asking for more Federal dollars.

The event featured a number of guests including ONA Local 26 President Loretta Tirabassi-Olinski.

Tirabassi-Olinski shared stories of nurses who are exhausted and burned out from COVID but find ways to help people even as their wages were suppressed by Bill 124.

Meagan O'Connor from Community Addiction Services of Niagara spoke to the addiction crisis in the region.

O'Connor says it isn't a problem just affecting a small group of people in downtown St Catharines, but instead is widespread and includes working professionals and grandparents that access their services.

