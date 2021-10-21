Pair arrested after attempting to evade Niagara OPP in a UHaul truck

Two people are facing charges after Niagara OPP say the duo tried to evade police in a rental truck.

Officials say the driver of a UHaul truck failed to stop for the OPP yesterday afternoon and tried to hit an officer while a spikebelt was being deployed.

Two people inside the truck have been arrested and the OPP have laid charges including dangerous driving, flight from police, assault, and drug possession.

The OPP have not released the identities of the pair at this time.