Pair charged after getting stuck in Niagara gorge
Two males are facing charges after the Niagara Parks Police High Angle River Team and Niagara Falls Fire Department rescued the pair from the Niagara Gorge area Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of River Road and Eastwood Crescent after the pair became fatigued and unable to climb out of the area on their own.
They are charged under the Niagara Parks Act for having climbed over the retaining wall into a prohibited area.
Niagara Parks Police wishes to remind those interested in hiking the Niagara Gorge to only do so on the marked trail system within the Niagara Glen and Whirlpool areas as well as to avoid doing so in the dark.
