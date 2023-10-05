Pair from Thorold arrested and facing human trafficking charges

Niagara police have arrested a pair from Thorold for human trafficking related charges.

The NRP alongside Barrie police began an investigation last month that let to them searching a home in Thorold yesterday.

Officers say they seized 1040 grams of suspected fentanyl (Approx. $40,000 street value), $7015 in proceeds of crime, and Various drug trafficking paraphernalia in the raid.

28 year old Shaquelle Fitzroy Haugton and 28 year old Jade Charley we arrested at the home.

Haughton has been charged with Trafficking in Persons, Material Benefit - Trafficking Person over 18, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Procuring, Advertising Another Person's Sexual Services, Possess a Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the purpose of Trafficking. Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

Charley is facing charges of Trafficking in Persons, Material Benefit - Trafficking Person over 18, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Procuring, Advertising Another Person's Sexual Services, Possess a Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the purpose of Trafficking, Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000.

Police believe there may be more victims.

They say "Charley" is known to frequent areas in Toronto, Brantford, Woodstock, Sarnia and even up into Northern Ontario and Winnipeg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009548.