Drivers will have to deal with a pair of canal bridges closed temporarily this week.

On Wednesday, September 13th, the Homer Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, September 14th, the Allanburg Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says both bridges will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians while necessary maintenance is done.