A pair of flyovers today to mark Remembrance Day.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will fly over the Dalewood French Immersion Public School on Duncan Avenue at 500 feet sometime between 11:30 and noon.

The Super Hercules aircraft is based out of Trenton.

Meantime, the British WWII Bomber, the Avro Lancaster, will be flying over the Mighty Niagara this morning as well.

The plane flies out of Hamilton at 10:15 am and is expected to fly over the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum at 11:02, from there it will head to Grimsby and then Niagara Falls.