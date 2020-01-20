Pair of thieves ransack food bank in Windsor
The operator of a Windsor food bank says staff arrived this morning to discover food and other items had been stolen in a weekend break-in.
Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships says thieves took soup, Kraft dinner, meat and all the juice boxes at the Kids First Food Bank.
Executive Director Angela Yakonich says a fire extinguisher and a chainsaw were also taken.
She says the food bank is closed today but still has some food and will re-open tomorrow.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 1 – Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 1 welcomes guests Ted Mouradian and Janice Arnoldi