Pair of thieves ransack food bank in Windsor

The operator of a Windsor food bank says staff arrived this morning to discover food and other items had been stolen in a weekend break-in.

Windsor Family Homes and Community Partnerships says thieves took soup, Kraft dinner, meat and all the juice boxes at the Kids First Food Bank.

Executive Director Angela Yakonich says a fire extinguisher and a chainsaw were also taken.

She says the food bank is closed today but still has some food and will re-open tomorrow.