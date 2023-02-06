iHeartRadio
Pancakes and toques to support eviction prevention in St. Catharines and Thorold


Pancakes are on the menu for the Mayor's Breakfast at Market Square tomorrow morning.

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe is hosting his first pancake breakfast for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

The annual Toque Tuesday fundraiser will run from 7-9 a.m.

$20 will get you a pancake breakfast and a raising the roof toque.

Funds raised from the event will support eviction prevention through Community Care's Housing Help Program.

