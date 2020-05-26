Pandemic limiting places people can go to beat the heat
The heat wave is forcing cities to rethink how to offer heat relief in a pandemic.
The current hot temperatures are forcing cities to revisit how to offer relief but still maintain COVID-19 restrictions.
Libraries, community centres and pools, spaces where residents can traditionally go to cool down, remain closed.
Toronto and Hamilton have opened emergency cooling centres, but they are considered a last resort for residents who don't have access to air conditioning.
The city of Hamilton is also asking residents not to ride public transit as a way to keep cool.
Niagara Public Health issues excessive heat alerts "if the humidex is at least 40°C or higher for two consecutive days or daily temperatures reach 31°C or higher for two consecutive days and overnight temperatures are at least 20°C or higher for two consecutive days."
The forecast for today and tomorrow does not meet that criteria.
-
