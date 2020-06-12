Pandemic pay bump ending for grocery workers

The union representing some grocery stores workers in the province is speaking out against Loblaws after the grocery giant confirmed it's ending the pandemic pay bump for its workers.

Loblaw’s Chairman Galen Weston confirmed the move in a newsletter sent out to customers yesterday.

Weston says things have now stabilized in supermarkets and drug stores and that the temporary pay premium would ending.

In a release, Unifor National President Jerry Dias said the danger has not passed and criticized the move saying there is no justification for the move.