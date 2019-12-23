Panel of judges select best Christmas light displays in Niagara Falls

Some of the best Christmas light displays in Niagara Falls have been recognized by a panel of judges.

The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights’ judging panel were looking for creative lighting, use of colour and originality.

Festival organizers are encouraging everyone to visit this year's top Christmas light decorations in person.

Ward 1 – 5164 Jepson Street

Ward 2 – 6533 Caledonia Street

Ward 3 – 7301 Freeman Avenue

Ward 4 – 3627 Marlborough Place

Ward 5 – 8090 Woodsview Crescent

Ward 5 – 8072 Kensington Crt.

Ward 6 – 3604 Bridgewater Street

6430-6436 Dorchester Road

Great Wolf Lodge

Griswold Award

5013 4th Avenue

For photos and a map of the winners, visit www.WFOL.com.