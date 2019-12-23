Panel of judges select best Christmas light displays in Niagara Falls
Some of the best Christmas light displays in Niagara Falls have been recognized by a panel of judges.
The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights’ judging panel were looking for creative lighting, use of colour and originality.
Festival organizers are encouraging everyone to visit this year's top Christmas light decorations in person.
Ward 1 – 5164 Jepson Street
Ward 2 – 6533 Caledonia Street
Ward 3 – 7301 Freeman Avenue
Ward 4 – 3627 Marlborough Place
Ward 5 – 8090 Woodsview Crescent
Ward 5 – 8072 Kensington Crt.
Ward 6 – 3604 Bridgewater Street
6430-6436 Dorchester Road
Great Wolf Lodge
Griswold Award
5013 4th Avenue
For photos and a map of the winners, visit www.WFOL.com.
