Parade Saturday afternoon in downtown St. Catharines will celebrate the Shriner's return

A parade will be held in downtown St. Catharines Saturday afternoon to mark the return of the Shriners.

Hundreds of Shrine Club members from across Canada and even the U.S. will be in Niagara this weekend for a spring convention.

The St. Catharines and District Shrine Club will mark the occasion with a grand parade through downtown St. Catharines on Saturday.

The parade will take place at 1 p.m. with the main route going down King Street Saturday.

There are over 40 parade entries.

The last time the Spring Ceremonial took place in St. Catharines was 1983.