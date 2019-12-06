Parades and a Teddy Bear Toss on tap this weekend

There's is plenty to do this weekend as we inch closer to the big day.

Two more holiday parades are on the schedule.

In Port Colborne, Santa arrives by tugboat tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, he heads to the Guild Hall until 3:00 then gets a break before the start of the Christmas Parade at 6:30 from Port Colborne High School.

Grimsby plays host to its 62nd annual parade, starting at 5:15 pm at Blessed Trinity Secondary School and ending at the Ontario Street intersection.

Take part in some excitement on the ice with the Niagara Icedogs.

The Dogs host the annual Teddy Bear Toss game tomorrow night against the Sarnia Sting.

Fans are invited to toss a bear onto the ice when the IceDogs score their first goal of the game.

The bears will then be donated to Victim Services Niagara.

The IceDogs will also be wearing specialty Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys.

Sweater jerseys will be auctioned live post-game in section 105, with the help of Luke’s Auctions. The proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold, and the United Way.

Fans are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to Community Care.