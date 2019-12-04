Paramedic students focusing on empathy at Welland Hope Centre
Niagara College is putting a focus on empathy in their Paramedic program.
Second year Paramedic students have been working shifts at the Hope Centre in Welland as part of their placement course.
All 50 year students are required to complete a three-hour shift at the community lunch program, and another shift at the centre's food bank.
Officials for the college say the new initiative builds compassion and communication skills and makes students more comfortable with clients experiencing issues such as homelessness, mental illness, or addictions issues.
The program's clinical supervisor says the initiative was launched as a response to a recent shift in the types of calls paramedics have been responding to.
