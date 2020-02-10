Parasite comes out on top at the Oscars

For the first time in Academy Award history, a non-English film has won Best Picture.

Parasite cleaned up at the Oscars taking Best Picture and Best International Feature Film while writer/director Bong Joon-ho also took home the hardware for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Knives Out and Star Wars director Rian Johnson even dubbed the feat 'the Parasweep.'

Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role in Judy while Joaquin Phoenix gave an emotional speech while accepting his Best Actor award for Joker.

Taika Waititi, who won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, also made headlines as a video of him tucking his Oscar under the chair in front of him went viral.